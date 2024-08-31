Why the Media Won’t Report the Truth About Trump

OVER THE LAST few years, as it grew increasingly likely that Donald Trump would mount a third campaign for the White House, leading press critics and others in the media vowed that this time had to be different. The press couldn’t fail in its coverage of Trump once again.
This time, it must aggressively investigate Trump while focusing coverage on the threat that he poses to democracy. The stakes for the nation in the election, not just the odds of who was likely to win the campaign, should be front and center in the press coverage, New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen argued.
But the change in coverage hasn’t happened. Instead, the press has doubled down on horse-race coverage, proving unable to alter its traditional formula for campaign coverage. Distracted by the campaign’s dramatic moments, highlighted by the attempted assassination of Trump and President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race, day-to-day, process-driven […]
The media for quite a number of years has been disappointing in its ability to actual publish the truth, not only about Trump but about others as well. Given that it was Trump while president who gave wealthy, wealthy individuals and corporations HUGE tax cuts, I have to believe that reporters on many national papers have been instructed to tone down the truth about Trump—why? Newspapers are owned by corporations and they have actually BENEFITED from his policies of lower taxes for the very rich and corporations. Why look a gift horse in the mouth, corporate owners are thinking so the truth goes unreported!