Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, August 31st, 2024

Why the Media Won’t Report the Truth About Trump

Author:     James Risen
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     August 28 2024 | 9:09 a.m.
 Link: Why the Media Won’t Report the Truth About Trump
Stephan:  

I find journalists covering this election hopelessly mediocre. As this article points out most of the corporate media continues to cover the election as a horeses-race contest between equals, which is egregiously incorrect. On one side we have a liar, convicted rapist, convicted felon, life-long business scammer. On the other we have a traditional public service fostering wellbeing politician. At this point if you are a criminal Trump voter you are a person who is willfully ignorant and not a supporter of continued democracy.

Donald Trump walks on stage to speak at the National Guard Association of the United States’ 146th General Conference, on Aug. 26, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: Carolyn Kaster / AP

OVER THE LAST few years, as it grew increasingly likely that Donald Trump would mount a third campaign for the White House, leading press critics and others in the media vowed that this time had to be different. The press couldn’t fail in its coverage of Trump once again.

This time, it must aggressively investigate Trump while focusing coverage on the threat that he poses to democracy. The stakes for the nation in the election, not just the odds of who was likely to win the campaign, should be front and center in the press coverage, New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen argued.

But the change in coverage hasn’t happened. Instead, the press has doubled down on horse-race coverage, proving unable to alter its traditional formula for campaign coverage. Distracted by the campaign’s dramatic moments, highlighted by the attempted assassination of Trump and President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race, day-to-day, process-driven […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Terri Quint on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 7:43 am

    The media for quite a number of years has been disappointing in its ability to actual publish the truth, not only about Trump but about others as well. Given that it was Trump while president who gave wealthy, wealthy individuals and corporations HUGE tax cuts, I have to believe that reporters on many national papers have been instructed to tone down the truth about Trump—why? Newspapers are owned by corporations and they have actually BENEFITED from his policies of lower taxes for the very rich and corporations. Why look a gift horse in the mouth, corporate owners are thinking so the truth goes unreported!

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *