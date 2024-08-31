Israeli military launches fatal airstrike on humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza

Israel led by a fascist authoritarian, Benjamin Netanyahu, who like criminal Trump, cares for nothing but staying in power to avoid going to prison has led his country into committing genocide. And it is being made possible by the bombs and weapons the United States gives Israel. I hope Kamala Harris wins the Presidency, but she is as complicit in this genocide as Biden, and Trump before him have been. I believe historians in the future will see this as one of the great geopolitical errors in American history.

An aid truck crosses the Egypt-Gaza border in Rafah. Photograph: Mohamed Arafat/EPA



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said they carried out an airstrike on a humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza aimed at “armed assailants” trying to hijack it but the charity that organised the aid said people killed in the strike were employees of the transport company it was working with.

The convoy, organised by the US-based NGO Anera, was carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati-run hospital in Rafah on Thursday evening at the time of the attack. Its route had been coordinated in advance with the IDF, under a deconfliction process intended to prevent aid vehicles being bombed.

Anera’s Palestine country director, Sandra Rasheed, said: “This is a shocking incident. The convoy, which was coordinated by Anera and approved by Israeli authorities, included an Anera employee who was fortunately unharmed.

“Tragically, several individuals, all employed by the transportation company we work with, were killed in the attack. They were in the first vehicle of the convoy.”

Unconfirmed reports from Gaza said five people were killed in the airstrike.

An IDF statement confirmed […]