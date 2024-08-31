Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, August 31st, 2024

Israeli military launches fatal airstrike on humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza

Author:     Julian Borger
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thu 29 Aug 2024 | 19.23 EDT
 Link: Israeli military launches fatal airstrike on humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza
Stephan:  

Israel led by a fascist authoritarian, Benjamin Netanyahu, who like criminal Trump, cares for nothing but staying in power to avoid going to prison has led his country into committing genocide. And it is being made possible by the bombs and weapons the United States gives Israel. I hope Kamala Harris wins the Presidency, but she is as complicit in this genocide as Biden, and Trump before him have been. I believe historians in the future will see this as one of the great geopolitical errors in American history.

An aid truck crosses the Egypt-Gaza border in Rafah. Photograph: Mohamed Arafat/EPA

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said they carried out an airstrike on a humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza aimed at “armed assailants” trying to hijack it but the charity that organised the aid said people killed in the strike were employees of the transport company it was working with.

The convoy, organised by the US-based NGO Anera, was carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati-run hospital in Rafah on Thursday evening at the time of the attack. Its route had been coordinated in advance with the IDF, under a deconfliction process intended to prevent aid vehicles being bombed.

Anera’s Palestine country director, Sandra Rasheed, said: “This is a shocking incident. The convoy, which was coordinated by Anera and approved by Israeli authorities, included an Anera employee who was fortunately unharmed.

“Tragically, several individuals, all employed by the transportation company we work with, were killed in the attack. They were in the first vehicle of the convoy.”

Unconfirmed reports from Gaza said five people were killed in the airstrike.

An IDF statement confirmed […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Albus Eddie on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 4:41 am

    This behavior is just part of “business as usual” for the empire. The difference here is that it’s being documented more thoroughly than past genocides. It will disappear as a topic (except for some historians) because it will be eclipsed by the next wars planned by the neo-cons: Russia, Iran and China. If these wars are prosecuted you and your children will suffer, especially with the increased risk of the use of nuclear weapons. What I suspect will happen is that the empire will continue to criminalize speech and jail journalists for reporting, just as it happened for Julian Assange and is occurring in England now. The so called “Patriot Act” makes this possible. Just to remind you the Patriot Act’s initial draft was completed by Biden. So, Harris may slow the slide toward increased Oligarchy and inverted totalitarianism but she won’t stop it. She is part and parcel of the system. It’s why the elites selected her in the non-smoking back rooms. Want this to stop? Think and vote outside the box. The duopoly is not on your side.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *