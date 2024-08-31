Documents Reveal Plan to Fight PFAS Regulations With Industry-Backed Research

An industry-friendly research group has set forth plans to bolster legal challenges to the Environmental Protection Agency’s PFAS regulations for drinking water by conducting what experts say is biased research, The Guardian reported Tuesday.
Documents obtained by the newspaper show that the Ohio-based research group Toxicology Excellence for Risk Assessment (TERA), led by controversial toxicologist Michael Dourson, aims to publish peer-reviewed papers by the end of 2024 that can help industry legal challenges to drinking water rules that the EPA finalized in April.
Dourson, some of whose research funding comes from industry groups, sent a fundraising email in July laying out his plans. “Can we count on your group to make a tax-deductible donation to get our team to publish a set of papers by the end of 2024?” he asked.
TERA organized a conference in October at which a pro-industry […]