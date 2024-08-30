Fluoride at Twice the Recommended Limit Tied to Lower IQ in Kids, U.S. Report Says

Fluoride has long been an issue as to its effects on health. But here is a new, and quite alarming report. Fluoride, it seems, lowers the IQ of children when they are exposed to twice the recommended limit, as many childrren are. I urge you to have your water tested. Pay close attention particularly to Fluoride, lead, and arsenic. If there is an issue with any of these have a water filter installed at the intake point where water comes into your house.Soft drinks, toothpaste, and mouth washes also contain fluoride. Our bodies need a little bit for bone health, but be very careful about fluoride, particularly with children.

Credit: Jim Cole / AP

A U.S. government report expected to stir debate concluded that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is linked with lower IQ in children.

The report based on an analysis of previously published research, marks the first time a federal agency has determined — “with moderate confidence” — that there is a link between higher levels of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in kids. While the report was not designed to evaluate the health effects of fluoride in drinking water alone, it is a striking acknowledgment of a potential neurological risk from high levels of fluoride.

Fluoride strengthens teeth and reduces cavities by replacing minerals lost during normal wear and tear, according to the CDC. The addition of low levels of fluoride to drinking water has long been considered one of the greatest public health achievements of the last century.

“I think this (report) is crucial in our understanding” of this risk, said Ashley Malin, PhD, a University of Florida researcher who has studied the effect of higher fluoride levels in […]