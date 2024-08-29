From Weapons to Fossil Fuels — 10 Firms Control $50 Trillion of Global Wealth

This is one of best articles I have read about the obscene wealth inequality that has developed in the United States. This is why we are not preparing properly for climate change. This is why our democracy is in serious danger. This is why the United States does not have a healthcare system that has anything to do with fostering wellbeing; this is why college has become almost unaffordable; this is why rents are so high, and home ownership so difficult to obtain; and on and on. We have become a nation with a small cadre of uber-rich and a growing population of financial peasants. It is a medieval world based on money not blood.

Peter Phillips, author of Titans of Capital: How Concentrated Wealth Threatens Humanity

The top 10 asset management firms now control $50 trillion of global wealth. They answer to no one but the ultrarich — the 0.05 percent — whose fortunes they continue to expand. The rest of us pay the price. Investing in everything from fossil fuel companies to private prisons to weapons manufacturers, they provide the economic lifeblood for some of the most destructive forces in the world. This not only undermines democracy, but imperils our very survival.

In his new book out this September, Titans of Capital: How Concentrated Wealth Threatens Humanity (The Censored Press & Seven Stories Press), Peter Phillips takes us deep into the world of these transnational asset management firms and the people who run them: the “Titans.” He shows how they constitute a new global elite who wield nearly unchecked power.

Phillips is professor of political sociology (emeritus) at Sonoma State University, the former director of Project Censored (1996 to 2010) and the former president of Media Freedom Foundation (2003 to 2017).