Water-Related Conflict On The Rise Across The World, Study Finds

I have been telling you for more than two decades that this trend was coming, and it is only going to get worse in the coming years. Climate change is going to cause enormous migrations both inside countries and between countries, and water violence is going to become a critical aspect of this crisis.

Children line up at a well to get water near a makeshift camp for internally displaced Yemenis in Abs in the northern Hajjah province. Credit: AFP / Getty

The number of violent incidents linked to water resources around the world has increased dramatically in recent years, according to a new study.

The Pacific Institute’s annual Water Conflict Chronology report shows there were 347 instances of water-related armed conflict in 2023, compared to 231 in 2022.

These include attacks on water systems, disputes over access to water, and the use of water as a weapon of war.

Senior fellow and the co-founder of the think tank Peter Gleick said the increase in such incidents around the world last year was “disturbing.”

“It was a very substantial increase, and it’s an indication of the importance of water and the failure of institutions to manage water properly,” he said in an interview.

According to the study, there were conflicts last year involving access to water in every major region around the world.

The institute’s senior researcher Morgan Shimabuku said there have been a […]