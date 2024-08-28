Extreme weather disrupts supply, pushing up prices on common supermarket items everywhere.

Here is another prediction I have published in SR becoming and acknowledged reality. Climate change is going to transform agriculture of all kinds across the Earth. Plants that grew in one place will no longer do so. This fact-based article should be seen as a warning about what is coming. And I chose this report also because it makes what I think is the essential linkage between climate change and the food economy all over the world.

Credit: Adobe

Extreme weather events, geopolitical conflict, high input costs and increased demand all contributed to spikes in food prices around the world, experts told Carbon Brief in June.

The impact of these events varies depending on the type of food — olive oil, orange juice and other common supermarket items are now more expensive, for example, whereas grains have dropped in price compared to the start of this year.

This price volatility is “likely to be an increasingly common feature of our highly integrated global food systems”, Elizabeth Robinson, director of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, told Carbon Brief earlier this year.

Food inflation has even featured in the U.S. presidential election campaign, with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris proposing to ban “price gouging” on groceries by corporations.

Carbon Brief has produced five charts — each focused on a specific area — to show how climate change […]