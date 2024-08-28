Extreme weather disrupts supply, pushing up prices on common supermarket items everywhere.

Extreme weather events, geopolitical conflict, high input costs and increased demand all contributed to spikes in food prices around the world, experts told Carbon Brief in June.
The impact of these events varies depending on the type of food — olive oil, orange juice and other common supermarket items are now more expensive, for example, whereas grains have dropped in price compared to the start of this year.
This price volatility is “likely to be an increasingly common feature of our highly integrated global food systems”, Elizabeth Robinson, director of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, told Carbon Brief earlier this year.
Food inflation has even featured in the U.S. presidential election campaign, with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris proposing to ban “price gouging” on groceries by corporations.
Carbon Brief has produced five charts — each focused on a specific area — to show how climate change […]
This article highlights the importance of fertility to the human race. It is the central concern if we are to survive. What effects the environment effects us, we are a symbiotic whole. But this article can reveal much more. When you look at the data presented here in light of the modern culture wars, it becomes clear that those driving these wars have little concern for fertility at all – it is as if they don’t eat.What’s more, the costs of AI in energey demand will make the matters worse. To think that the transhuman movement promoted by the elites will solve the problem is foolishness. That path leads to massive depopulation – that means you and your family dear reader. If we are to survive we will all need to start thinking and acting outside the box.
Weather patterns began changing about 10 years ago, I noticed. Where there were deserts, the dry desert areas were moving more easterly and the western parts of those deserts seemed to be greening. I lived in Salt Lake City for almost 17 years and noticed that rainfall was increasing. It had been the 2nd driest state next to Nevada. So something is definitely happening in this world and countries will just have to adapt.