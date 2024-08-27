Teenagers at more risk online than Interrailing in Europe, say experts

European countries are beginning to recognize that children face more danger online with social media than they do travelling alone on the railroad, particularly young girls. My question is: why is the United States doing virtually nothing about the danger faced by American children as a result of social media interactions.

One psychologist said Kirstie Allsopp had given her son the ‘gift’ of a fun, exciting and at times risky childhood.

Credit: Maskot/Alamy

Safeguarding experts and child psychologists have said the risks to teenagers are increasingly “far greater” online at home than when travelling independently following the row about the television presenter Kirstie Allsopp allowing her teenage son to go Interrailing.

A debate on the protection of teenagers was prompted by Allsopp, who revealed that social services had interviewed her after she posted online about her son, then 15, taking a rail trip around Europe after his GCSEs.

A child safeguarding consultant, Simon Bailey, told the Guardian: “The risk is far greater with a child up in their bedroom with access to a smart device than it is travelling to Berlin, Munich and seeing some of the wonderful sights that Europe provides.”

Bailey, a former chief constable who was the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for child protection before becoming a consultant on the issue, said teenagers were at greater risk at home on their smartphones than many parents realise.

“There is a greater risk to children […]