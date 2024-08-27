During a year of extremes, carbon dioxide levels surge faster than ever

The warnings keep coming, as this report from NOAA illustrates, but do you hear this earth transforming crisis, which is going to have a major effect on your life and the lives of everyone of your family and friends, indeed humanity as a whole, being discussed by politicians in the upcoming election? I doubt it. So ask yourself, why isn’t this a major story? Could it be because of the corruption of our politicians who are paid hundreds of millions of dollars by the industries responsible for producing all this CO2 not to talk about this crisis?

Carbon dioxide is accumulating in the atmosphere faster than ever — accelerating on a steep rise to levels far above any experienced during human existence, scientists from NOAA and the Scripps Institution of Oceanographyoffsite link at the University of California San Diego announced today.

Levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) measured at NOAA’s Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory by NOAA’s Global Monitoring Laboratory surged to a seasonal peak of just under 427 parts per million (426.90 ppm) in May, when CO2 reaches its highest level in the Northern Hemisphere. That’s an increase of 2.9 ppm over May 2023 and the 5th-largest annual growth in NOAA’s 50-year record. When combined with 2023’s increase of 3.0 ppm, the period from 2022 to 2024 has seen the largest two-year jump in the May peak in the NOAA record.

CO2 measurements sending ominous signs

Scientists at Scripps, the organization that initiated CO2 monitoring at Mauna Loa in 1958 and maintains an independent record, calculated a May monthly average of 426.7 ppm for 2024, an increase of 2.92 ppm over May 2023’s measurement of 423.78 ppm. For Scripps, the two-year jump […]