Our Buildings Were Built for a Different World

I have been telling you that to deal effectively with climate change it is going to require a radical change in everything from energy technologies to architecture. I very rarely see any coverage of this in media, so was quite interested in seeing this piece on the need to develop new approaches in architecture.

These buildings were made to devour energy. Credit: Yuki Iwamura / Getty

As an architecture critic, I’ve always maintained that the climate crisis cannot be tackled with flashy rhetoric, buildings with showy greenery, or glossy renderings of ecomodernist utopias that will never be built. The field’s most meaningful efforts to combat climate change are actually quite mundane. We need to retrofit the existing building stock with better insulation and ventilation, eliminate fossil fuels in the built environment, and reduce the immense pollution that buildings already emit (energy use in residential buildings accounts for 37 percent of all emissions in New York City).

New York has, in the last few years, made tremendous progress in its battle against building pollution. But thanks to the ever-circling vultures of the real estate industry, that progress is under threat. When New York City Local Law 97 (LL97) was passed in 2019, it was hailed as a kind of “Green New Deal” for the city level. The […]