Biden admin wants to make canceling subscriptions easier

The Biden administration on Monday outlined new proposals to make it easier for Americans to cancel unwanted subscriptions.
Why it matters: The initiatives are a part of a broader effort by the administration to eliminate the “unnecessary headaches and hassles” that consumers face, including by getting rid of junk fees.
- “Americans know these practices well: it’s being forced to wait on hold just to get the refund we’re owed; the hoops and hurdles to cancel a gym membership or subscription; the unnecessary complications of dealing with health insurance companies; the requirements to do in-person or by mail what could easily be done with a couple of clicks online,” according to a White House fact sheet out Monday.
State of play: Several federal agencies are proposing rules that would combat “corporate tricks and scams like excessive paperwork, long wait times, and more” that companies use to stall consumers from canceling […]