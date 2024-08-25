Biden admin wants to make canceling subscriptions easier

I just had two personal experiences being charged for two subscriptions I cancelled over a year ago. It took me a total of two hours to get this sorted out, so this story definitely caught my attention. You have probably had similar experiences. We seem to have entered the age of scamming. We get about five scam calls or requests to sign up for something on our landline every day. So tthis story is personal and I thank Biden for what he has done.

President Biden at the White House. Credit: Al Drago / Bloomberg / Getty

The Biden administration on Monday outlined new proposals to make it easier for Americans to cancel unwanted subscriptions.

Why it matters: The initiatives are a part of a broader effort by the administration to eliminate the “unnecessary headaches and hassles” that consumers face, including by getting rid of junk fees.

“Americans know these practices well: it’s being forced to wait on hold just to get the refund we’re owed; the hoops and hurdles to cancel a gym membership or subscription; the unnecessary complications of dealing with health insurance companies; the requirements to do in-person or by mail what could easily be done with a couple of clicks online,” according to a White House fact sheet out Monday.

State of play: Several federal agencies are proposing rules that would combat “corporate tricks and scams like excessive paperwork, long wait times, and more” that companies use to stall consumers from canceling […]