Trump will hold an ‘awards gala’ for rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6

I thought this story had to be misinformation, but I have checked five sources and it is authentic. I chose to use a British source because it makes the point that this is how the world is reporting about criminal Trump. This is what the MAGAt Republican candidate for president has chosen to do 73 days before the election. He has organized, and is hosting a gala at his New Jersey golf club celebrating his insurrection to overthrow the Constitution and our democracy. How can anyone vote for such a villain?

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting a “J6 Awards Gala” on September 5, 2024, at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, purportedly to recognie the convicts who “have shown incredible courage and sacrifice.” Credit: Getty

Donald Trump has made yet another gesture of goodwill toward the Capitol riot convicts; he’s planning to hold an awards gala for them.

Trump announced he would host a “J6 Awards Gala” at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey on September 5, with himself and Rudy Giuliani among the “invited” — but not confirmed — speakers.

The announcement poster advertises that “attendees will get a chance to win a ‘Justice for All’ Donald J Trump and J6 Prison Choir plaque.” The plaque apparently celebrates the briefly Billboard-charting jailhouse tune — featuring Trump reading the pledge of allegiance and rioters singing the national anthem — that was released earlier this year.

The event’s description says the gala will give attendees the chance to “gather to pay tribute not only to […]