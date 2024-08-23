Locking up items to deter shoplifting is pushing shoppers online

Locking up merchandise at drugstores and discount retailers hasn’t curbed retail theft but is driving frustrated consumers to shop online more, retail experts tell Axios.
Why it matters: Retail crime is eating into retailers’ profits and high theft rates are also leading to a rise in store closures.
- Secured cases can cause sales to drop 15% to 25%, Joe Budano, CEO of anti-theft technology company Indyme, previously told Axios.
- Barricading everything from razors to laundry detergent has largely backfired and broken shopping in America, Bloomberg reports.
The big picture: Aisles full of locked plexiglass cases are common at many CVS and Walgreens stores where consumers have to wait for an employee to unlock them.
- Target, Walmart, Dollar General and other retailers have also pulled back on self-checkout to deter shoplifting.
- “Locking up products worsens the shopping experience, and it makes things inconvenient and […]