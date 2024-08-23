Locking up items to deter shoplifting is pushing shoppers online

Our culture is changing in very unhappy ways as this report describes. I see the shoplifting trend and what it is doing to the shopping experience for millions of us as the result of our obscene wealth inequality. People shoplift not just because they are dishonest. They do it also because they are poor.

More stores are putting merchandise under lock and key to deter theft, which also makes it harder for consumers.

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Locking up merchandise at drugstores and discount retailers hasn’t curbed retail theft but is driving frustrated consumers to shop online more, retail experts tell Axios.

Why it matters: Retail crime is eating into retailers’ profits and high theft rates are also leading to a rise in store closures.

Secured cases can cause sales to drop 15% to 25%, Joe Budano, CEO of anti-theft technology company Indyme, previously told Axios.

Barricading everything from razors to laundry detergent has largely backfired and broken shopping in America, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: Aisles full of locked plexiglass cases are common at many CVS and Walgreens stores where consumers have to wait for an employee to unlock them.