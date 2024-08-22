‘Unacceptable’: a staggering 4.4 billion people lack safe drinking water, study finds

What can be more essential to wellbeing than clean water. Yet nearly half the human population it seems does not have access to clean water. If you think this is true only of third world developing countries I am sorry to tell you that you are mistaken. More than 2 million people lack access to safe drinking water and sanitation, including at least 1.4 million people who don’t have indoor plumbing.

Approximately 4.4 billion people drink unsafe water — double the previous estimate — according to a study published today in Science1. The finding, which suggests that more than half of the world’s population is without clean and accessible water, puts a spotlight on gaps in basic health data and raises questions about which estimate better reflects reality.

That this many people don’t have access is “unacceptable”, says Esther Greenwood, a water researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology in Dübendorf and an author on the Science paper. “There’s an urgent need for the situation to change.”

The United Nations has been tracking access to safely managed drinking water, recognized as a human right, since 2015. Before this, the UN reported only whether global drinking-water sources were ‘improved’, meaning they were probably protected from outside contamination with infrastructure such as backyard wells, connected pipes and rainwater-collection systems. According to this benchmark, it seemed that 90% of the global population had its drinking water in order. But there was little information on whether the water itself was clean, and, almost a decade later, […]