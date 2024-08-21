New College of Florida tosses hundreds of library books, empties gender diversity library

MAGAt Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been steadily dismantling public education in Florida from elementary school to public colleges. He wants christofascist indoctrination not fact-based education, and here is one of the latest moves he has arranged. Why the people of Florida continue to support this man and his legislators is beyond me, but when one adds this to the collapse of home insurance, as a result of sea rise and dramatic weather events, it is becoming clear that the future of Florida looks rather grim.

Discarded books from the New College library. Credit: Steven Walker

Hundreds of New College of Florida library books, including many on LGBTQ+ topics and religious studies, are headed to a landfill.

A dumpster in the parking lot of Jane Bancroft Cook Library on the campus of New College overflowed with books and collections from the now-defunct Gender and Diversity Center on Tuesday afternoon. Video captured in the afternoon showed a vehicle driving away with the books before students were notified. In the past, students were given an opportunity to purchase books that were leaving the college’s library collection.

Some discarded books included “Nine and Counting: The Women of the Senate”, “The War of the Worlds” and “When I Knew,” which is a collection of stories from LGBTQ+ people recounting when they knew they were gay. Several books from the GDC were retrieved by local activists from the SEE Alliance and a few students before they could be taken for disposal.

New College responds to book dumping

After the Herald-Tribune reported on the book disposal, New College spokesperson Nathan […]