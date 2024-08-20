S&P 500 CEOs made 268 times what the typical worker made last year, report says: ‘CEO payflation strikes again’

As The New York Times quoted him: “In the 1980s, Peter F. Drucker, the economist and Wall Street Journal columnist, cited research showing it felt “about right” when C.E.O.s received 10 to 12 times what workers earned. He said pay ratios as high as 20 to one might be all right for workplace morale and social cohesion, though that was stretching it.” Well, that was then, this is now. Another result of how the Republican rigged U.S. economics.

Tax cuts implemented in 2017 have contributed to pay inequality between workers and CEOs, according to a new report.

Credit: Getty

Want to make as much money as a CEO does?

Do you have 267 friends?

You’d need to pool everyone’s wages to have as much as the average CEO earned in 2023, according to the annual report by the AFL-CIO. The CEOs of S&P 500 companies made $17.7 million on average in 2023, more than 268 times what the median worker at those companies earned.

“CEO payflation strikes again,” the report said.

For its analysis, the AFL-CIO looked at compensation data for executives at 3,000 companies, including the 500 in the S&P 500 index

. The average CEO-to-worker pay ratio was calculated as the arithmetic mean of the company’s disclosed pay ratios, the union federation said.

CEO pay increased 6% in 2023 from a year earlier. Workers’ median weekly earnings rose 5.45% to $1,142 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier, according […]