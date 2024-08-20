S&P 500 CEOs made 268 times what the typical worker made last year, report says: ‘CEO payflation strikes again’

Want to make as much money as a CEO does?
Do you have 267 friends?
You’d need to pool everyone’s wages to have as much as the average CEO earned in 2023, according to the annual report by the AFL-CIO. The CEOs of S&P 500 companies made $17.7 million on average in 2023, more than 268 times what the median worker at those companies earned.
“CEO payflation strikes again,” the report said.
For its analysis, the AFL-CIO looked at compensation data for executives at 3,000 companies, including the 500 in the S&P 500 index
. The average CEO-to-worker pay ratio was calculated as the arithmetic mean of the company’s disclosed pay ratios, the union federation said.
CEO pay increased 6% in 2023 from a year earlier. Workers’ median weekly earnings rose 5.45% to $1,142 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier, according […]
If the Dems can take control of both the House and Senate (especially increasing the number of justices to 13, then a law could be passed that fines any corporation whose top people make more than 500 percent from it’s average worker. That fine should be a significantly high amount so that this practice stops and workers are paid fairly so they can—you know—-afford the rents that are being charged today, food, gas, and college!!! It’s time to bring back the middle class that has been diminished from Reagan’s time all the way up to today, which is even worse than it was when Reagan was president.