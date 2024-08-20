Koch network’s flagship super PAC pours big money into 2024 elections 

This is what the Reagan and Republican Congresses restructuring of the U.S. tax system and the Citizens United Supreme Court decision legalizing bribery of politicians has produced. This grotesque wealth equality has completely reshaped America producing so much fear, resentment, and stress in our society today.

The Koch network’s flagship group, Americans for Prosperity, has spent two decades pouring money into influencing U.S. elections.

As the group celebrates its 20-year anniversary, its hybrid super PAC ranks third in outside spending in the 2024 cycle.

Americans for Prosperity Action, a hybrid PAC affiliated with the group, has spent over $257 million since 2004 to support conservative congressional and presidential candidates.

The organization is known for supporting reduced government spending, opposing collective bargaining and curbing regulations.

Its website calls Americans for Prosperity “the premier grassroots advocacy organization transforming policy around the country.”

Americans for Prosperity’s super PAC, AFP Action, has spent approximately $62 million to bolster Republican candidates and $10 million to oppose Trump in the 2024 cycle, as of August 6. Despite pledges to reach across party lines and work with Democrats in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s election, not a single penny has been spent in support of Democrats during the 2024 cycle.

Court decisions such as Wisconsin v. Right To Life in 2007, Citizens United v. FEC in […]