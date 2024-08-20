Koch network’s flagship super PAC pours big money into 2024 elections 

The Koch network’s flagship group, Americans for Prosperity, has spent two decades pouring money into influencing U.S. elections.
As the group celebrates its 20-year anniversary, its hybrid super PAC ranks third in outside spending in the 2024 cycle.
Americans for Prosperity Action, a hybrid PAC affiliated with the group, has spent over $257 million since 2004 to support conservative congressional and presidential candidates.
The organization is known for supporting reduced government spending, opposing collective bargaining and curbing regulations.
Its website calls Americans for Prosperity “the premier grassroots advocacy organization transforming policy around the country.”
Americans for Prosperity’s super PAC, AFP Action, has spent approximately $62 million to bolster Republican candidates and $10 million to oppose Trump in the 2024 cycle, as of August 6. Despite pledges to reach across party lines and work with Democrats in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s election, not a single penny has been spent in support of Democrats during the 2024 cycle.
Court decisions such as Wisconsin v. Right To Life in 2007, Citizens United v. FEC in […]
These people did not become billionaires without focus, planning and organization over the long term. We the people seem entranced by and controlled to a large degree by these people who have bought the system and convinced the majority that there is no other alternative. I have read many comments on various news stories regarding dark money and most see it as the air we breathe, no other choice if we want prosperity and “freedom”. There seems for some an underlying feeling of don’t mess with the rich because one day I might be, intend to be rich myself. Years ago I had a young woman tell me exactly than when I commented about the rich needed to pay more taxes. She and her late twenty something husband had their plans for the future.
What we are realizing finally is that Democrats with all these new volunteers helping Harris, must also help elect a total of 60 Senators and at least 8 to 10 House members and then they really have control—-a way to ameliorate what SCOTUS has done! They can significantly change laws—vote back legal abortions, work on getting rid of Citizens United, have laws that force presidential candidates to produce 5 previous years of tax returns and bank statements (then we would have known about Trump paying off a porn star), and even increase SCOTUS to 13 justices to overcome the unconstitutionality of rulings by these ultra-conservatives on the court AND get rid of Citizens United and totally find that no president has immunity from ANY crime and can not only be impeached, but charged in go AND go to jail if the sentence calls for it! It’s time America once again believes in the legal system and that no president is above the law. Period!!!