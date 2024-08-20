Inside the tax cut that changed everything for the middle class in America

I have been telling you for 30 years that the tax changes made during the Reagan administration fundamentally changed the structure of America, and created the vast wealth inequality and the uber-rich oligarchs who are now trying to end democracy in the United States. Thom Hartmann apparently agrees with me, and here is his take on these issues. Reagan was a loathsome president, but a typical Republican candidate, not very bright, utterly self-centered, easily manipulated by the wealthy the class to which he wanted to belong. Read this, it will explain a great deal about what has happened in the UNited States and why our democracy is in such danger.

Nancy and Ronald Reagan at his inauguration in 1981 Credit: National Archives

Twenty-two years ago, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman wrote for The New York Times Magazine about the era in which he and I both grew up, when the top income tax rate on the morbidly rich ran between 74 and 90 percent.

“[T]he America I grew up in — the America of the 1950’s and 1960’s — was a middle-class society, both in reality and in feel. The vast income and wealth inequalities of the Gilded Age had disappeared. Yes, of course, there was the poverty of the underclass — but the conventional wisdom of the time viewed that as a social rather than an economic problem. Yes, of course, some wealthy businessmen and heirs to large fortunes lived far better than the average American. But they weren’t rich the way the robber barons who built the mansions had been rich, and there weren’t that many of them. […]