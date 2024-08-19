Trump has ‘made clear’ he will turn the U.S. military loose on America if re-elected: NYT

Day after day the stories come out about what criminal Trump plans to do with the military to assure his authoritarian rule. Like his corruption he makes what he intends very clear. What amazes me is that millions of Americans are still willing to vote for this cretin. They don’t seem to understand what he is about, or maybe they do, and this is what they want. What is certain is that we need to have a election that is so overwhelming for Democrats that there is no way for the MAGAt Republicans to cheat.

Criminal Trump standing in front of military personnel. Credit: AP

Painting a grim portrait if Donald Trump is re-elected, the New York Times is reporting there is every reason to believe the former president will make use of the Insurrection Act to deploy the U.S. military against American citizens during protests he finds objectionable.

In a deep dive from the Times’ Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan and Charlie Savage, they write that close associates of the former president have been hard at work bolstering their case that the newly elected president can trample civil liberties without regard for the Posse Comitatus Act that “generally makes it a crime to use regular federal troops for domestic policing purposes.”

As they wrote, during his one term, the former president argued on multiple occasions to deploy military personnel to shut down protests and take control of the border. During a second term, he is not expected to have advisors pushing […]