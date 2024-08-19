Project 2025: Barefoot, Pregnant, and in the Kitchen

John Alexander, who will be familiar to regular readers, has written an important take on Project 2025, with which I very strongly agree. I am leading with this because I particularly note the point he makes about how the corrupt majority on the Supreme Court has already laid the groundwork for the implementation of Project 2025. Should criminal Trump win and the MAGAt Republcians win a majority in the House and Senate, given they already control the Supreme Court, Project 2025 is your future. And it is a very unpleasant one. Let me also suggest that you take a few minutes, 17 exactly, and look at the podcast I posted Friday: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=oKYsbzhK-gU&t=7s . I suggest this because I have done a lot of research about what would happen in the MAGAts were to win, and what I discovered was people who live in democracies live healthier lives and they live longer than people in the kind of authoritarian world Project 2025 would create.

All women should understand the consequences of the Trump/GOP/Heritage Project 2025 that they plan to fully implement if Trump wins the 2024 election. Their vision is to take the country back to the 1920s/1930s to the halcyon time that never was (especially for women). Unfortunately, too many people have no recollection of life before Roe, and assume their autonomy is assured. It is not. Even things such as freedom to travel from one state to another or birth control are not guaranteed.

Can’t happen? That is what everyone thought about Roe v Wade, until the liars on SCOTUS took that right away. There is much more to the agenda and return to overt male dominance of American society is the objective. As the old adage and GOP vision goes, “keep them barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen.”

Dobbs was only the beginning of the oppression/suppression that the anti-abortion activists have in mind. Do not be deceived by the SCOTUS decision on mifepristone. Remember, the court only declined the case because they stated the plaintiff had no standing. There are other similar cases in the mill. If you think the previous abortion laws moves were draconian, you should assume […]