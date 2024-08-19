Climate Disaster Survivors Call For Criminal Investigation Into Fossil Fuel Industry

I think this is the beginning of an important trend, and I think we should pay close attention. The fossil fuel industries have been pouring tens of millions of dollars, maybe hundreds of millions in total over the last few years, into the coffers of corrupt politicians and governmental officials at every level from local to Federal. Criminal Trump made it as clear as it could be. He told the petroleum oligarchs when they came to Mar-a-Lago, “give me a billion dollars” and I will do what you want. The Supreme Court is also in their pocket, but lower level courts still have honorable people on the bench. It will be interesting to see how this develops.

Activists deliver a letter from thousands of climate disaster survivors urging the DOJ to investigate Big Oil for climate crimes, in Washington, DC on Aug. 15, 2024. Credit: Kevin Wolf / AP Content Services for Chesapeake Climate Action Network / Public Citizen

More than 10,000 survivors and loved ones of survivors of “climate-driven disasters” have signed an open letter to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) urging an investigation into fossil fuel companies for “climate-related crimes.”

Of the signatories, more than 1,000 were survivors of these disasters and more than 9,000 were loved ones. Public Citizen said they, along with Chesapeake Climate Action Network, delivered the letter to the DOJ.

The letter comes at a time of increased public pressure against the fossil fuel industry and during which climate-related civil lawsuits have increased at an unprecedented pace, and have been mostly successful.

“The burning of fossil fuels has racked up enormous profits for fossil fuel companies while stoking the fire of climate change and driving increasingly lethal extreme weather events that have destroyed […]