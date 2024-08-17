Video of Sexual Abuse at Israeli Prison is Just Latest Evidence SDE Teiman is a Torture Site

Given their own experience living through the Holocaust, I find it very hard to understand, how the Jews of Israeli have brought to power a fascist authoritarian, and his ultra-right cohort of minions who have authorized the murder of well over 40,000 Palestinians, mostly children, women, and the elderly. Or how their leadership can authorize torture of Palestinians as part of their governmental policy. Frankly, I think we should cut off all aid to Israel until the people of Israel wake up to what they have become, an inhumane fascist state.

A screenshot from the video that appears to show sexual assault of a Palestinian prisoner at Sde Teiman prison in Israel, as it aired on Israel’s Channel 12. Screenshot: Channel 12

As early as the first month of Israel’s war on Gaza, Sde Teiman, a secretive Israeli military prison in the Negev desert, had been raising alarm bells for Israeli human rights attorney Roni Pelli and other rights advocates.

Pelli and her colleagues started to hear reports from whistleblowers about poor conditions for Palestinians imprisoned inside Sde Teiman. They heard of instances of violence committed by soldiers against detained Palestinians, and, in one case, a Palestinian who died there.

Since then, media reports about the prison have mounted, quoting formerly detained Palestinians and Israeli whistleblowers, who spoke in more detail of the harrowing conditions inside the prison. A CNN investigation in May revealed that Palestinian detainees were restrained and blindfolded, forced to sit and sometimes stand throughout the night beneath flood lights; wounded Palestinians were strapped down onto beds, forced to wear diapers, and fed through straws; soldiers beat detainees motivated by revenge for the October 7 attacks; and prisoners’ limbs were amputated due to untreated […]