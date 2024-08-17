Flood of ‘junk’: How AI is changing scientific publishing

As a research scientist who has published several hundred papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals, I take this article quite personally. If AI, and personal corruption of scientists, destroys the integrity of scientific publications where does truth and integrity go? What kind of world would we have if facts no longer matter? Neo-medievalism would reign.

Scientific sleuth Elisabeth Bik fears that a flood of AI-generated images and text in academic papers could weaken trust in science

An infographic of a rat with a preposterously large penis. Another showing human legs with way too many bones. An introduction that starts: “Certainly, here is a possible introduction for your topic”.

These are a few of the most egregious examples of artificial intelligence that have recently made their way into scientific journals, shining a light on the wave of AI-generated text and images washing over the academic publishing industry.

Several experts who track down problems in studies told AFP that the rise of AI has turbocharged the existing problems in the multi-billion-dollar sector.

All the experts emphasised that AI programmes such as ChatGPT can be a helpful tool for writing or translating papers — if thoroughly checked and disclosed.

But that was not the case for several recent cases that somehow snuck past peer […]