US Resumes Offensive Weapons Sales to Major Human Rights Abuser: Saudi Arabia​

We are not only sending weapons to Israel, now we are sending them again to Saudi Arabia. Basically, the U.S. military-industrial complex and the oligarchs who control it are now funding both sides of a regional conflict to their great profit. Biden should be ashamed of himself, and I am so glad Kamala Harris will replace him, becauses I do not think, based on her past, they she will continue to kneel down as Biden has and kiss the feet of the oligarchs who run this evil industry. Really, funding both sides of a potential war.

U.S. President Joe Biden greets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist-bump at the Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 15, 2022.

Credit: Saudi Press Agency



One issue that has slipped beneath the radar in terms of news coverage is the recent decision by the Biden administration to resume the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia. For starters, the U.S. will be sending a shipment of bombs worth $750 million in the coming months.

These weapons were cut off by the Biden administration in 2021 because the Saudis were using them in Yemen in their war against the Houthis, killing thousands of civilians.

The resumption of the sale of offensive weapons is part of U.S. efforts to push the Saudis to normalize relations with Israel. In 2020, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed normalization agreements that are collectively known as the Abraham Accords. These deals were brokered primarily by the Trump administration. […]