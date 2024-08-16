US Resumes Offensive Weapons Sales to Major Human Rights Abuser: Saudi Arabia​

One issue that has slipped beneath the radar in terms of news coverage is the recent decision by the Biden administration to resume the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia. For starters, the U.S. will be sending a shipment of bombs worth $750 million in the coming months.
These weapons were cut off by the Biden administration in 2021 because the Saudis were using them in Yemen in their war against the Houthis, killing thousands of civilians.
The resumption of the sale of offensive weapons is part of U.S. efforts to push the Saudis to normalize relations with Israel. In 2020, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed normalization agreements that are collectively known as the Abraham Accords. These deals were brokered primarily by the Trump administration. […]
Don’t understand why we do business with those who butcher journalists and repress both women and democracy? Not difficult to understand when viewed through the lens of empire. The target is Iran and we need Saudi Arabia as an ally. So what if the Saudi’s slaughter thousands in Yemen? Just collateral damage in the way to greater profit and control. Think Kamala will be better? Think again. She will be a servant of empire just as much as Biden is. That’s why the Oligarchs selected her. No need to consult the voters. Consensus can be manufactured with the control the oligarchs exert over the media. Note also how Harris went from plain vanilla VP to leading candidate in two weeks? All with zero voter input. It is time to acknowledge that we live in an oligarchy. We have nothing close to democracy. It’s important to acknowledge how bad it really is in order to change it. Want Democracy? Think and act outside the box.