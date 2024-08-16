Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, August 16th, 2024

US Resumes Offensive Weapons Sales to Major Human Rights Abuser: Saudi Arabia​

Author:     Medea Benjamin
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Aug 13, 2024
 Link: US Resumes Offensive Weapons Sales to Major Human Rights Abuser: Saudi Arabia​
Stephan:  

We are not only sending weapons to Israel, now we are sending them again to Saudi Arabia. Basically, the U.S. military-industrial complex and the oligarchs who control it are now funding both sides of a regional conflict to their great profit. Biden should be ashamed of himself, and I am so glad Kamala Harris will replace him, becauses I do not think, based on her past, they she will continue to kneel down as Biden has and kiss the feet of the oligarchs who run this evil industry. Really, funding both sides of a potential war.

U.S. President Joe Biden greets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist-bump at the Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 15, 2022.
Credit: Saudi Press Agency

One issue that has slipped beneath the radar in terms of news coverage is the recent decision by the Biden administration to resume the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia. For starters, the U.S. will be sending a shipment of bombs worth $750 million in the coming months.

These weapons were cut off by the Biden administration in 2021 because the Saudis were using them in Yemen in their war against the Houthis, killing thousands of civilians.

The resumption of the sale of offensive weapons is part of U.S. efforts to push the Saudis to normalize relations with Israel. In 2020, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed normalization agreements that are collectively known as the Abraham Accords. These deals were brokered primarily by the Trump administration. […]

1 Comment

  1. Albus Eddie on Friday, August 16, 2024 at 5:27 am

    Don’t understand why we do business with those who butcher journalists and repress both women and democracy? Not difficult to understand when viewed through the lens of empire. The target is Iran and we need Saudi Arabia as an ally. So what if the Saudi’s slaughter thousands in Yemen? Just collateral damage in the way to greater profit and control. Think Kamala will be better? Think again. She will be a servant of empire just as much as Biden is. That’s why the Oligarchs selected her. No need to consult the voters. Consensus can be manufactured with the control the oligarchs exert over the media. Note also how Harris went from plain vanilla VP to leading candidate in two weeks? All with zero voter input. It is time to acknowledge that we live in an oligarchy. We have nothing close to democracy. It’s important to acknowledge how bad it really is in order to change it. Want Democracy? Think and act outside the box.

