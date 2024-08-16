U.S. Poured Billions of Military Aid Into Lebanon. Now Israel Threatens to Invade.

It gets even worse, as this report describes. We have poured billions of dollars of military aid into Lebanon, to the immense profit of the U.S. oligarchs and the military-industrial complex of industries they control. Basically we are now providing the weapons used by all sides in these the Middle East conflicts. What do you think would happen if we told all of them that the United States is not sending another dime’s worth of military aid to anyone in the Middle East, and all promises of such aid are now rescinded?

Attacks between Israel and Hezbollah, the militia and political party based just across Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, are fueling fears that a wider regional conflict may erupt any day.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shia group loosely allied with Hamas, has been in a low-level war with Israel since the conflict in Gaza began last October. Hezbollah, which is believed to have an arsenal of more than 150,000 rockets and missiles, has repeatedly emphasized that attacks will continue as long as the war persists.

Over the weekend, a rocket attack that the U.S. and Israel said originated in Lebanon killed at least 12 civilians in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights. The Israeli foreign minister said that the attack “crossed all red lines,” and said “the moment of all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon” is approaching. Hezbollah denied responsibility for the strike.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken cautioned Israeli President Isaac Herzog about ramping up its war with Hezbollah in response on a call, according […]