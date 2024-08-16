U.S. approves $20 billion weapons package for Israel

The United States is funding the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people, and here is the proof. The Israelis fly American fighter jets, their tanks fire American cartridges, their mortars fire American rounds, and it is all carted around in American military cargo vehicles. Over 40,000 Palestinians, largely women, children, and the elderly have died as a result of these American weapons. Why are we doing this? I don’t understand President Biden’s thinking, and will be glad to see him leave office, but I do understand that all of this is mind-booglingly profitable for the military-industrial complex that President Eisenhower warned us about.

Credit: Agence France-Presse

The sale comes as Biden has pressed Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire after 10 months of bloodshed, although the weapons would take years to reach Israel.

In a notification to Congress, the State Department said it had approved a sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.82 billion.

Israel will also buy nearly 33,000 tank cartridges, up to 50,000 explosive mortar cartridges and new military cargo vehicles.

The F-15 aircraft, which will begin to be delivered in 2029, will upgrade Israel’s current fleet and include radar and secure communications equipment.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the State Department said in its notice on the F-15s, which are made by Boeing.

On the tank cartridges, the United States said the sale “will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future enemy threats, strengthen […]