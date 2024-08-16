U.S. approves $20 billion weapons package for Israel

The sale comes as Biden has pressed Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire after 10 months of bloodshed, although the weapons would take years to reach Israel.
In a notification to Congress, the State Department said it had approved a sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.82 billion.
Israel will also buy nearly 33,000 tank cartridges, up to 50,000 explosive mortar cartridges and new military cargo vehicles.
The F-15 aircraft, which will begin to be delivered in 2029, will upgrade Israel’s current fleet and include radar and secure communications equipment.
“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the State Department said in its notice on the F-15s, which are made by Boeing.
On the tank cartridges, the United States said the sale “will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future enemy threats, strengthen […]
Don’t understand why the United States is facilitating genocide? Well its quite simple when viewed through the lens of empire. The target is Iran, along with control of vast amounts of oil reserves which is why we bow to those in Saudi Arabia who butcher Journalists ( literally). We consider ourselves superior; however, we still practice human sacrifice, this time to the god Mammon (profit). The Palestinians are just collateral damage on the way to increased profit and control. Don’t understand some of these current events? Just as in the ophthalmologist’s office – change the lens, and everything comes into focus. Think outside the box.