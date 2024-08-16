Project 2025 Would Add 2.7 Billion Tons of CO2, Subtract 1.7 Million Jobs: Analysis

Stephan:

When I read Project 2025, which by design is so long few even in media will read it carefully, I was so appalled by the implications of what criminal Trump and his MAGAts want to do to stop the transition out of the carbon energy era, that I read it again, and went looking for a thorough fact-based assessment by energy experts Well here it is: To download the report cited in this article: https://energyinnovation.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/The-Second-Half-of-The-Decisive-Decade-Potential-U.S.-Pathways-on-Climate-Jobs-and-Health.pdf

If you know anyone who is planning to vote for Trump or a MAGAt senator or representative candidate please tell them they are voting to destroy the earth’s ecosystems, and their own wellbeing. The media is simply not covering this election correctly. They are treating the candidates and parties in the usual horserace equivalents manner. The MAGAts and the Democrats from top to bottom are in no way equivalents. Project 2025 should be seen as a screaming alarm that if MAGAts are elected the world is going to change in very nasty ways that will degrade the lives of individuals Americans tragically.