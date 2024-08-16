Project 2025 Would Add 2.7 Billion Tons of CO2, Subtract 1.7 Million Jobs: Analysis

If you know anyone who is planning to vote for Trump or a MAGAt senator or representative candidate please tell them they are voting to destroy the earth’s ecosystems, and their own wellbeing. The media is simply not covering this election correctly. They are treating the candidates and parties in the usual horserace equivalents manner. The MAGAts and the Democrats from top to bottom are in no way equivalents. Project 2025 should be seen as a screaming alarm that if MAGAts are elected the world is going to change in very nasty ways that will degrade the lives of individuals Americans tragically.
The California-based think tank Energy Innovation on Wednesday published a report showing that the right-wing Project 2025 manifesto, if implemented by a Republican administration, would increase U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2.7 billion metric tons by 2030 and cause there to be 1.7 million fewer jobs in that year, compared to the current trajectory.
The analysis illustrates the stakes of the 2024 presidential election. Project 2025 includes a 922-page plan of action written by right-wing groups, covering a wide array of public policy areas including energy and climate. Republican nominee Donald Trump has tried to distance himself from the plan, which has been the subject of extensive scrutiny over the last two months and has proven unpopular with the American public, but it’s broadly in keeping with his agenda, observers say.
The Energy Innovation report assesses the Project 2025 scenario against both current policies and a hypothetical “continued […]
Project 2025 is a typical plan that the GOP would put forth because it insures their power and how they could care less about the environment since they are always denying that climate change even exists!! Seeing the polling really beginning to swing toward Harris-Walz tells me that the country is realizing the dangers of Trump and his almighty ultra-conservatives who wrote the plan! Finally, we are starting once again to show some sanity in this country. Also, I can’t help thinking, “Why does Trump think he could even possibly win after he was soundly beaten 4 years ago by 7 MILLION votes. What? Is he any different? Yes! He’s worse and now his mental acuity is clearly visible to the country. Go Dems!!!