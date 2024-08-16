Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Project 2025 Would Add 2.7 Billion Tons of CO2, Subtract 1.7 Million Jobs: Analysis

Author:     Edward Carver
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Aug 14, 2024
 Link: Project 2025 Would Add 2.7 Billion Tons of CO2, Subtract 1.7 Million Jobs: Analysis
Stephan:  

When I read Project 2025, which by design is so long few even in media will read it carefully, I was so appalled by the implications of what criminal Trump and his MAGAts want to do to stop the transition out of the carbon energy era, that I read it again, and went looking for a thorough fact-based assessment by energy experts Well here it is: To download the report cited in this article: https://energyinnovation.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/The-Second-Half-of-The-Decisive-Decade-Potential-U.S.-Pathways-on-Climate-Jobs-and-Health.pdf

If you know anyone who is planning to vote for Trump or a MAGAt senator or representative candidate please tell them they are voting to destroy the earth’s ecosystems, and their own wellbeing. The media is simply not covering this election correctly. They are treating the candidates and parties in the usual horserace equivalents manner. The MAGAts and the Democrats from top to bottom are in no way equivalents. Project 2025 should be seen as a screaming alarm that if MAGAts are elected the world is going to change in very nasty ways that will degrade the lives of individuals Americans tragically.

Then-President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Double Eagle Energy oil rig in Midland, Texas, United States on June 29, 2020. Credit: Kyle Mazza/ Anadolu Agency / Getty

The California-based think tank Energy Innovation on Wednesday published a report showing that the right-wing Project 2025 manifesto, if implemented by a Republican administration, would increase U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2.7 billion metric tons by 2030 and cause there to be 1.7 million fewer jobs in that year, compared to the current trajectory.

The analysis illustrates the stakes of the 2024 presidential election. Project 2025 includes a 922-page plan of action written by right-wing groups, covering a wide array of public policy areas including energy and climate. Republican nominee Donald Trump has tried to distance himself from the plan, which has been the subject of extensive scrutiny over the last two months and has proven unpopular with the American public, but it’s broadly in keeping with his agenda, observers say.

The Energy Innovation report assesses the Project 2025 scenario against both current policies and a hypothetical “continued […]

  1. Terri Quint on Friday, August 16, 2024 at 1:35 pm

    Project 2025 is a typical plan that the GOP would put forth because it insures their power and how they could care less about the environment since they are always denying that climate change even exists!! Seeing the polling really beginning to swing toward Harris-Walz tells me that the country is realizing the dangers of Trump and his almighty ultra-conservatives who wrote the plan! Finally, we are starting once again to show some sanity in this country. Also, I can’t help thinking, “Why does Trump think he could even possibly win after he was soundly beaten 4 years ago by 7 MILLION votes. What? Is he any different? Yes! He’s worse and now his mental acuity is clearly visible to the country. Go Dems!!!

