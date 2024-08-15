U.S. Wind and Solar Are on Track to Overtake Coal This Year

I am happy to publish this good news. It is happening in spite the hundreds of millions of dollars the oligarchs whose money is based on the carbon powered technologies and corporation are pouring into the MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party. The party that doesn’t believe in climate change, and doesn’t support non-polluting energy. But one must also keep in mind that the United States despite this good news is still far behind other developed nations in the transition out of the carbon-power era.

CLIMATEWIRE — Wind and solar generated more power than coal through the first seven months of the year, federal data shows, in a first for renewable resources.

The milestone had been long expected due to a steady stream of coal plant retirements and the rapid growth of wind and solar. Last year, wind and solar outpaced coal through May before the fossil fuel eventually overtook the pair when power demand surged in the summer.

But the most recent statistics showed why wind and solar are on track in 2024 to exceed coal generation for an entire calendar year — with the renewable resources maintaining their lead through the heat of July. Coal generation usually declines in the spring months, due to falling power demand and seasonal plant maintenance, and picks up when electricity demand rises in the summer.

Renewables’ growth has been driven by a surge in solar production over the last year. The 118 terawatt-hours generated by utility-scale solar facilities through the end of July represented a 36 percent increase from the same time period last year, according to preliminary […]