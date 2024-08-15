How China Became the World’s Leader on Renewable Energy

Last November, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry shook hands on a pledge to triple renewable energy globally by 2030. It was hailed as a welcome revival of climate cooperation between the world’s biggest and second-biggest emitters of greenhouse gases and offered hope that the two veteran climate negotiators had found a way through a blizzard of negative diplomatic exchanges to keep alive the prospects for greater global ambition on tackling climate change.
In one key sector essential to that ambition, however, the Chinese government can argue, with some justification, that it is China, not the United States, that is in the lead. In a world in which national climate targets are being missed, the speed and scale of expansion in China’s installed renewable capacity is unmatched.
In 2020, for example, China pledged to reach 1,200 gigawatts of renewables capacity by 2030, more than double its capacity at that time. At its present pace, it will meet that target by 2025, and could boast as much as 1,000 gigawatts of solar power alone by the […]
The US climate change with wind and solar growth shows the US as below others and the only reason that this is so is that Republicans are the group that stymies efforts to get rid of coal and other climate harming products. Look at the states and it’s red states that are the worst at doing anything about climate change. Such ignorance in today’s world just shouldn’t be tolerated. That is why more Dems have to win everywhere if we are to live comfortably in the future and manage climate change that we caused.
While China moves ahead, our GOP actively impedes alternative energy R&D.