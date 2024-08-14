A tsunami is coming: The shocking influence of right-wing money on American politics

The oligarchs created by the MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party by restructuring the U.S. tax system to favor the rich, do not want democracy to continue. They want America to become a kind of Hungary. Phony elections, and total control of society by an authoritarian leader and the oligarchs who created him. Criminal Trump is relying on this formula. The uber-rich dump tens even hundreds of millions of dollars to buy his election from ignorant resentful Americans and that is the last real election we ever have. We have 82 days to convince everyone we know that they must vote, and they must vote only for Democrats. This election is not about political partisanship. This is an election between democracy and autocracy.

Credit: Pol Badia / Unsplash

Get ready: massive pools of dark rightwing money are soon going to clobber us. Will Democracy survive this onslaught by the morbidly rich?

Democrats are giddy right now; the substantial lead that Trump had held over Biden for months has largely vanished as the match-up has changed to Harris and Walz. In the ten polls aggregated by RealClearPolitics since Biden’s withdrawal, Trump has lost 3 points and only leads by one. In the DailyKos/Civiqs poll Harris leads Trump 49/45, Reuters puts the race at 43/42, and Morning Consult has it at 47/46.

Trump is blustering in ways that indicate he thinks he’s losing (Thursday’s presser at his shabby golf motel was particularly pathetic), while JD Vance’s poll numbers are in the toilet…or the couch…and showing no indication of recovery any day soon.

That said, other lessons from this and recent past years should keep Democrats from easing up or becoming overconfident. The official beginning […]