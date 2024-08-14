A tsunami is coming: The shocking influence of right-wing money on American politics

Get ready: massive pools of dark rightwing money are soon going to clobber us. Will Democracy survive this onslaught by the morbidly rich?
Democrats are giddy right now; the substantial lead that Trump had held over Biden for months has largely vanished as the match-up has changed to Harris and Walz. In the ten polls aggregated by RealClearPolitics since Biden’s withdrawal, Trump has lost 3 points and only leads by one. In the DailyKos/Civiqs poll Harris leads Trump 49/45, Reuters puts the race at 43/42, and Morning Consult has it at 47/46.
Trump is blustering in ways that indicate he thinks he’s losing (Thursday’s presser at his shabby golf motel was particularly pathetic), while JD Vance’s poll numbers are in the toilet…or the couch…and showing no indication of recovery any day soon.
That said, other lessons from this and recent past years should keep Democrats from easing up or becoming overconfident. The official beginning […]
Besides Americans voting for the right candidates that will protect our democracy, here’s another thought: When the Dems take over the Oval Office, the House, and a 60 majority in the Senate, it is time to overturn Citizens United! That is the cause of our problems with elections in this country. Unless Dems and middle class people go out in force to vote, elections will go to the candidates with the most money, thanks to Citizens United. In addition to passing a law getting rid of Citizens United, the ultra-conservatives on the court must be replaced with middle of the road justices who vote for the constitutionality of laws, not religiously or politically or the US will continue in this downward spiral that has been created by them—-taking rights away from people, regulating pregnancy, IVF, and choosing ultra-conservative laws that are antithetical to a normal democracy. The time has come!!!