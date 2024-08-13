The US Navy’s warship production is in its worst state in 25 years. What’s behind it?

I have been telling you for years now that the MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party’s attempt to dismantle public education and privatize it, coupled with the obscene cost of obtaining a college education, is having a very negative long-term consequence. Consider: The average cost of attendance for a student living on campus at an in-state public 4-year institution is $27,146 per year or $108,584 over 4 years. Out-of-state students pay $45,708 per year or $182,832 over 4 years. Private, nonprofit university students pay $58,628 per year or $234,512 over 4 years. When I went to the University of Virginia as an Echols Scholar, the cost was $238 a semester. What happened? What happened is that our tax structure was changed by the MAGAts during the Reagan administration creating a community of billionaire oligarchs and millions of millionaires and that, in turn, has transformed the American society from a country oriented to fostering wellbeing to a prospering middle class, into a nation whose only social priority is profit. That in turn has created a wealth inequality that is resulting in decreased educational levels, literacy and numeracy. As a result finding skilled workers has become difficult and, if a company needs skilled workers, it has to start its own technical education centers, as this article describes.
The Navy’s ability to build lower-cost warships that can shoot down Houthi rebel missiles in the Red Sea depends in part on a 25-year-old laborer who previously made parts for garbage trucks.
Lucas Andreini, a welder at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, in Marinette, Wisconsin, is among thousands of young workers who’ve received employer-sponsored training nationwide as shipyards struggle to hire and retain employees.
The labor shortage is one of myriad challenges that have led to backlogs in ship production and maintenance at a time when the Navy faces expanding global threats. Combined with shifting defense priorities, last-minute design changes and cost overruns, it has put the U.S. behind China in the number of ships at its disposal — and the gap is widening.
Navy shipbuilding is currently in “a terrible state” — the worst in a quarter century, says Eric Labs, a longtime naval analyst at the Congressional Budget Office. “I feel alarmed,” he said. “I don’t see a fast, […]
When I went to the University of Florida, tuition was $ 113 per semester!!! Why? In many states as well as Florida, legislatures funded higher education at 80%. As Republicans began to take over state legislatures, the state funding has dropped to 10% and, of course, professor salaries rose as well as everything else costing more. One would think that Republicans would use their brains and realize that students who graduate with debts of $100,000 and way more cannot qualify for a car, a home, etc.! Wouldn’t Republicans like these graduates to be a real part of the economic environment and NOT have such debt? This way, economies would prosper as well as all aspects of society. It’s kind of the same thing with child care. If mothers could work because child care was extremely affordable, then those mothers would be paying taxes, into social security, and into Medicare! One would think that Republicans would be totally in favor of this. But, no, they are so narrow-minded and do not see beyond their own personal interests. This country needs to elect way more Dems in state legislatures and Congress!
Hopefully, Kamala and Waltz represent a change that’s needed. One that will spill over into state legislatures and Congress. Watching the fall of DJT seems like it could be a marker for change. He seems to be serving as a wake up call that’s coming in response to the growing exposure to what he’s incited in the GOP. I believe it has to shift in Congress first.