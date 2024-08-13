The US Navy’s warship production is in its worst state in 25 years. What’s behind it?

I have been telling you for years now that the MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party’s attempt to dismantle public education and privatize it, coupled with the obscene cost of obtaining a college education, is having a very negative long-term consequence. Consider: The average cost of attendance for a student living on campus at an in-state public 4-year institution is $27,146 per year or $108,584 over 4 years. Out-of-state students pay $45,708 per year or $182,832 over 4 years. Private, nonprofit university students pay $58,628 per year or $234,512 over 4 years. When I went to the University of Virginia as an Echols Scholar, the cost was $238 a semester. What happened? What happened is that our tax structure was changed by the MAGAts during the Reagan administration creating a community of billionaire oligarchs and millions of millionaires and that, in turn, has transformed the American society from a country oriented to fostering wellbeing to a prospering middle class, into a nation whose only social priority is profit. That in turn has created a wealth inequality that is resulting in decreased educational levels, literacy and numeracy. As a result finding skilled workers has become difficult and, if a company needs skilled workers, it has to start its own technical education centers, as this article describes.

A ship under construction sits docked at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wis. Credit: Mike Roemer / AP

The Navy’s ability to build lower-cost warships that can shoot down Houthi rebel missiles in the Red Sea depends in part on a 25-year-old laborer who previously made parts for garbage trucks.

Lucas Andreini, a welder at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, in Marinette, Wisconsin, is among thousands of young workers who’ve received employer-sponsored training nationwide as shipyards struggle to hire and retain employees.

The labor shortage is one of myriad challenges that have led to backlogs in ship production and maintenance at a time when the Navy faces expanding global threats. Combined with shifting defense priorities, last-minute design changes and cost overruns, it has put the U.S. behind China in the number of ships at its disposal — and the gap is widening.

Navy shipbuilding is currently in “a terrible state” — the worst in a quarter century, says Eric Labs, a longtime naval analyst at the Congressional Budget Office. “I feel alarmed,” he said. “I don’t see a fast, […]