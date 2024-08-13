House Republicans spent millions more on taxpayer-funded travel than Democrats

Being a member of Congress can entail very hard work, or it can be a very cushy job with lots of perks and not much work. One of the perks is that you can travel where you like, lodge and eat as you like, and have everything paid for by you and me. MAGAt members tend to fall in the second category, and here is the proof.

House Republicans outspent their Democratic counterparts in taxpayer-funded travel expenditures by nearly $8 million since the start of 2023, a new OpenSecrets analysis found.

Eight out of the top 10 biggest spenders between the start of 2023 to March 2024 were Republican members of Congress. They accounted for 7% of total taxpayer-funded travel spending by GOP members of Congress and with each of the top spenders spending two to five times more than the average House office.

The total travel spending reported by House Republicans’ offices exceeded $23 million from January 2023 to March 2024 — nearly $8 million more than House Democrats spent on travel during the same period. Despite having only a seven-member majority, House Republicans have significantly outspent Democrats. Congressional offices of House Republicans spent around $102,000 on average for travel during that period, while the average spent by House Democrats sat around $70,000, according to the House Statement of Disbursements.

According to the Congressional Management Foundation, the average total annual budget of a House office is around $1.5 million, which is distributed across a variety of […]