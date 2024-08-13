Canada unveils engine that beats hydrogen: Bad news for America and an unexpected fuel

Here is what looks like the engine for the car of the future and, once again, it is not an American design. It is Canadian, and the research I have read about this suggests, as this article does that this is a completely new deal, and is going to change cars, trucks, all vehicles.

New Canadian engine technology Credit: Eco News

Canada has taken a historic step in joining the mobility of the future, moving beyond EVs (in which America has been somewhat stagnant) and entering into direct competition with Japan. CES 2024 happened months ago, but we are still learning about innovations that were presented and have jumped to fame. One of them is the first engine that beats hydrogen and all known FCEVs. It works with a new fuel that is neither liquid nor gaseous, and could make things very difficult for Tesla.

It’s the end of ICE engines: A new prototype has been presented at CES 2024 and comes from Canada

Magna has revealed the next generation of its eDrive system at the CES 2024 with a demonstration of its capabilities for advanced electric vehicles. This new electric engine is still experimental, but it is expected to change the way most cars are designed and used in the future because it has better performance and adaptability to other uses than previous models.

This new electric engine by Magna is, therefore, developed to produce immense performance and efficiency, making […]