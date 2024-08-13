621-mph maglev vacuum train “T-Flight” test successful

Here is another example of the point I am trying to make. Because the MAGAt Party does not want an educated skilled population because well-educated people overwhelmingly vote for Democrats, and want greater wealth equality. Billiionaires as a rule are no patriots. They think in terms of the world and their personal profit. As a result we are no longer the science leaders we once were, and the difference between the U.S. and a country like China is increasing.

T-Flight mock-up of what it could be. Credit: China Science / X

In February of this year, we reported on the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, and its phase one testing of a low-vacuum-tube hyperloop-style maglev ultra-high-speed (UHS) train. In initial 1.24-mile-long (2-km) tests, the T-Flight hit a whopping 387 mph (623 km/h).

On its last go-around in October of 2023, it ran the fairly short track under non-vacuum conditions. This week, CASIC – unironically known for being China’s largest maker of strategic and tactical missiles – has just successfully tested the UHS maglev under low-vacuum conditions on that very same track with successful results. According to CGTN, “the test showed that the maximum speed and suspension height of the vehicle were consistent with the preset values.”

The test showed that all systems were nominal, and the train’s speed and height above the track lined up with the preset values of the test – which were not disclosed. CASIC was able to verify that all large-scale vacuum-related systems were also in working order during […]