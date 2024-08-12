Why isn’t the media reporting on Trump’s increasing dementia?

Today, Trump held an hourlong news conference in the main room at Mar-a-Lago. He insulted Kamala Harris’s intelligence, lied about the state of the U.S. economy, and claimed the country would be in mortal danger if he didn’t win the election.
In other words, the usual Trump torrent of lies and insults.
But what got my attention was his description of his departure from the White House as a “peaceful” transfer of power, his insistence that the group that mounted the assault on the Capitol was relatively small, and his boast that attendance at his January 6 rally preceding the assault was larger than the crowd Martin Luther King Jr. drew on the National Mall for his “I Have a Dream” speech.
“If you look at Martin Luther […]
In the media world of profit based on ratings and declining public attention spans, it’s almost shocking to see real in depth investigative journalism anymore on any subject. When I look at Trump I can’t help but be reminded of a time when Carl Jung was directly asked, how is it Hitler has been able to remain in power? “Magic” was his only reply. The magic of today is moving patterns of color and sounds coming from a screen being feed practically straight into the consciousness of public thought. I shudder to think what society will look like when media and larger corporations as a whole have completely exhausted all avenues for profiting from human attention.