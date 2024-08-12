Why isn’t the media reporting on Trump’s increasing dementia?

Robert Reich clearly describes the other failure I see in media. Criminal Trump is not only a psychopathic liar, if you listen to him it is clear he is also increasingly demented. His sentences are not only lies and fabrications they also frequently make no sense. If you wrote them out this would be immediately clear. The MAGAt Party is advancing a candidate who is obviously increasingly mentally dysfunctional, which says a great deal about what this party is about.

Criminal Trump visits a bodega in the Harlem neighborhood of upper Manhattan where a worker killed a man who had assaulted him in 2022, on April 16, 2024 in New York City. Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty

Today, Trump held an hourlong news conference in the main room at Mar-a-Lago. He insulted Kamala Harris’s intelligence, lied about the state of the U.S. economy, and claimed the country would be in mortal danger if he didn’t win the election.

In other words, the usual Trump torrent of lies and insults.

But what got my attention was his description of his departure from the White House as a “peaceful” transfer of power, his insistence that the group that mounted the assault on the Capitol was relatively small, and his boast that attendance at his January 6 rally preceding the assault was larger than the crowd Martin Luther King Jr. drew on the National Mall for his “I Have a Dream” speech.

“If you look at Martin Luther […]