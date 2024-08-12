Oxygen discovery defies knowledge of the deep ocean

There is still so much we do not know about the systems of the Earth, as this article describes. This is why we need to be focused on new technologies and how to create a healthy Earth. Instead all we focus on is profit.

The potato-sized metal nodules look like rocks, littering parts of the deep seabed.

Credit: NOC / NHM / NERC SMARTEX

Scientists have discovered “dark oxygen” being produced in the deep ocean, apparently by lumps of metal on the seafloor.

About half the oxygen we breathe comes from the ocean. But, before this discovery, it was understood that it was made by marine plants photosynthesising – something that requires sunlight.

Here, at depths of 5km, where no sunlight can penetrate, the oxygen appears to be produced by naturally occurring metallic “nodules” which split seawater – H2O – into hydrogen and oxygen.

Several mining companies have plans to collect these nodules, which marine scientists fear could disrupt the newly discovered process – and damage any marine life that depends on the oxygen they make.

“I first saw this in 2013 – an enormous amount of oxygen being produced at the seafloor in complete darkness,” explains lead researcher Prof Andrew Sweetman from the Scottish Association for Marine Science. “I just ignored it, because I’d been […]