‘Massive disinformation campaign’ is slowing global transition to green energy

The corporations involved with the carbon era are pouring billions of dollars into lies and misinformation on corporate and social media. These people have no interest in the wellbeing of humanity, only in their immediate continued profit. The MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party is fully in league with this at local, state, and federal level as they clearly outline in Project 2025. As a result they are slowing down or stopping appropriate and adequate response to climate change and there is going to be great misery and death as a result. Do not vote for anyone in any country who is not fully committed to the Paris Accord, and proper preparation for what is coming.

Consequences of climate inaction are being felt in rich countries as well as poor, the UN climate adviser said. Credit: Steven Saphore / AAP

Fossil fuel companies are running “a massive mis- and disinformation campaign” so that countries will slow down the adoption of renewable energy and the speed with which they “transition away” from a carbon-intensive economy, the UN has said.

Selwin Hart, the assistant secretary general of the UN, said that talk of a global “backlash” against climate action was being stoked by the fossil fuel industry, in an effort to persuade world leaders to delay emissions-cutting policies. The perception among many political observers of a rejection of climate policies was a result of this campaign, rather than reflecting the reality of what people think, he added.

“There is this prevailing narrative – and a lot of it is being pushed by the fossil fuel industry and their enablers – that climate action is too difficult, it’s too expensive,” he said. “It is absolutely critical that leaders, and all of us, push back and explain to people the value of climate action, but also the […]