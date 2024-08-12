‘Massive disinformation campaign’ is slowing global transition to green energy

Fossil fuel companies are running “a massive mis- and disinformation campaign” so that countries will slow down the adoption of renewable energy and the speed with which they “transition away” from a carbon-intensive economy, the UN has said.
Selwin Hart, the assistant secretary general of the UN, said that talk of a global “backlash” against climate action was being stoked by the fossil fuel industry, in an effort to persuade world leaders to delay emissions-cutting policies. The perception among many political observers of a rejection of climate policies was a result of this campaign, rather than reflecting the reality of what people think, he added.
“There is this prevailing narrative – and a lot of it is being pushed by the fossil fuel industry and their enablers – that climate action is too difficult, it’s too expensive,” he said. “It is absolutely critical that leaders, and all of us, push back and explain to people the value of climate action, but also the […]
Again, where are the press and other media to call these avaricious corporate executive out on their apparent lies about climate change? Again, Americans can turn to the media for its information but it gets its inability to report the news accurately and bring truth to bear on any topic! That’s their job! They have been very disappointing for a number of years and our situation to a great extent is due to their failure to correct the misinformation and lies that are constantly being told to the American people. The one or two obstacles are Fox News and other type “news reporting” stations that deliberately lie to their viewers. There needs to be laws passed to fine these companies with huge fines because what is more important than people receiving the truth about what is going on—whether it’s climate change, the use of fossil fuels, the lies of Trump and accurate information about these topics? Time to change the laws, but that will only happen when the Dems succeed in the presidency and the House and Senate to overcome the opposition to the truth by the MAGA type elected people! They are harming our country.