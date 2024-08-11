Harris and Walz Announced Assault Weapons Ban, Not Gun Ban, During Rally

The MAGAt media is screaming that Harris and Walz are proposing a universal gun ban designed to take your guns away. As with most of the things MAGAt media claims about Democrats, this is crap. What they are proposing is to reinstitute an assault weapons ban. I absolutely support that. Speaking as a former Viet Nam era Army medic I can see no reason whatever for ordinary citizens to have weapons maade specifically to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible. If you have ever seen a man shot in the gut with such a weapon, or a child whose brains have been blown out, you will understand why I feel so strongly about this. The leading cause of death in the United States for children under 17 is being murdered with such a weapon.

Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz. Credit: Getty

During a rally in August 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz announced a gun ban if they win the presidential election in November.

In a rally speech on Aug. 6, 2024, Harris said she and Walz will pass universal background checks, red flag laws and an assault weapons ban if she wins the presidential election in November. The pair did not announce a general “gun ban.”

On Aug. 6, 2024, the National Rifle Association’s X account posted a video of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris giving a speech while her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, stood behind her. In the clip, she said: “And together, when we win in November, we are finally going to pass universal background checks, red flag laws and an assault weapons ban.”

In the X post, the NRA claimed the pair announced a “gun ban.” They wrote: “HARRIS-WALZ ANNOUNCE GUN BAN,” and, “They’re coming for our guns. Kamala […]