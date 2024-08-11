Harris and Walz Announced Assault Weapons Ban, Not Gun Ban, During Rally

During a rally in August 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz announced a gun ban if they win the presidential election in November.
In a rally speech on Aug. 6, 2024, Harris said she and Walz will pass universal background checks, red flag laws and an assault weapons ban if she wins the presidential election in November. The pair did not announce a general “gun ban.”
On Aug. 6, 2024, the National Rifle Association’s X account posted a video of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris giving a speech while her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, stood behind her. In the clip, she said: “And together, when we win in November, we are finally going to pass universal background checks, red flag laws and an assault weapons ban.”
In the X post, the NRA claimed the pair announced a “gun ban.” They wrote: “HARRIS-WALZ ANNOUNCE GUN BAN,” and, “They’re coming for our guns. Kamala […]