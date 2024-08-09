The Biggest Success Story the Country Doesn’t Know About

There is so much misinformation being spewed out all over the internet, particularly on X, that I am afraid most American voters really don’t know what is going on with the economy. I searched for what I felt comfortable publishing as a fact-based report that might help my readers to make a valid assessment. Here it is.

Credit: The New Republic

Over the last few weeks, an extraordinary series of events has altered the course of an election that previously seemed to have few surprises in store. Eight days after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, President Joe Biden announced his historic decision to withdraw from the presidential race and cast his support for Vice President Kamala Harris to run in his stead. It will be some time before we know all the political ramifications of these events, but whatever they may be, they will not change the past.

What can the past tell us about what’s to come? Perhaps the most critical element of a candidate’s platform is their approach to the economy. In assessing Harris as a presidential candidate, people will want to look at the economic track record of the Biden-Harris administration. As always, the president takes the lead role in setting the economic course for the administration, but throughout Biden’s term in office, Harris was standing alongside him. The Republicans will surely blame her for everything that went wrong and many things that […]