Mass Shootings and the Impacts to Emotional Health & Well-Being

Here are the facts showing us what America’s gun psychosis and the mass murders it has manifested are doing to the wellbeing of the United States. It is not a happy story.

Key Findings

2 out of every 3 respondents expressed disapproval of the government’s actions in addressing gun violence prevention, while 19% offered no comment on the issue.

71% of respondents acknowledged that news coverage of gun violence increased their safety concerns in daily life. Among them, 42% of respondents characterized this impact as either “significant” or “extreme.”

36% of respondents reported that fear of a mass shooting has prevented them from going to a public place or event.

1 out of every 3 respondents noted the absence of a workplace response plan for mass shootings.

Generation Z is significantly more concerned about mass shootings at schools, with 48% expressing high levels of worry compared to just 6% of older adults.

1 in 2 Americans believe that current mental health support systems are inadequate to address the trauma associated with gun violence.

3 out 5 of respondents are somewhat confident in their local emergency services’ ability to effectively handle incidents of gun violence.

The Broad Impact of Mass Shootings on Daily Life

The FBI defines mass shootings as “incidents where four or more murders occur during the same incident, without a distinctive time period between the murders.” The immediate trauma for those directly […]