Elon Musk’s misleading election claims have accrued 1.2 billion views on X, new analysis says

For starters, do not use, or stop using, X. Elon Musk is one of the billionaires who want to end democracy in the United States so that they can establish an authoritarian oligarchy that they control. Criminal Trump is their puppet because his mind is fading as his ego grows and they have figured out how to manipulate him.

Elon Musk in Cannes, France. Credit: Marc Piasecki / Getty

False or misleading claims about the U.S. election that Elon Musk has posted to X this year have generated nearly 1.2 billion views, according to an analysis published Thursday by the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate.

Researchers from the center said they identified 50 instances this year when Musk posted election claims that have been debunked by independent fact-checkers but spread widely on the app anyway.

None of the 50 posts by Musk displayed a “Community Note” to correct his claims or add context, calling into question the effectiveness of X’s user-driven fact-checking system, the center said.

Musk is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, and the report is one of the first efforts to measure the scope of his influence on the election through his presence on X. This is the first presidential contest since Musk bought the app, formerly known as Twitter, and he has its biggest audience, with 193 million followers.

“What Musk is doing is […]