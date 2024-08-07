My Uncle Donald Trump Told Me Disabled Americans Like My Son ‘Should Just Die’

(Editor’s note: TIME reached out to former President Trump for a response to the description of events in this piece and did not receive a reply.)
When my uncle was elected President, I recognized what a highly privileged position I would be in. I would have some access to the White House. And as long as that was true, I wanted to make sure I used that access for something positive. I was eager to champion something my wife, Lisa, and I were deeply passionate about, something we lived every day: the challenges for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
Our son William, our third child, was born on June 30, 1999. Within 24 hours, he went from seemingly healthy to fighting for his life in the NICU. Raising him was different from the start. William was diagnosed at three months with infantile spasms, a rare seizure disorder which in William’s case altered his […]