Israel Has Damaged or Destroyed 85 Percent of Schools in Gaza

I confess I do not understand what has happened to Israel. Fascism. Genocide of little children and women. Deliberately destroying the schools, which is to say the Palestinian next generation’s future. And the Israeli population. What has happened to them? I understand about the hostages, and I do not in anyway excuse Hamas. But this is about to not only be a genocide it is on the verge of a regional war that is going to involve millions of people, and untold misery and death. A two-state solution could have avoided all of this.

Palestinian living in the area inspect the rubbles of the destroyed school building following an Israeli attack on Haditha School, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on July 28, 2024. Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Anadolu / Getty

In just the last 10 months of its genocide, Israel has damaged or destroyed nearly 9 out of 10 schools in Gaza, the UN has reported.

According to assessments by the UN-backed Global Education Cluster, almost 85 percent of school buildings in Gaza have been directly hit or damaged, as the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) highlighted on Friday.

“Some of these schools will need full reconstruction. The war is destroying the present and the future of Palestinian children,” the agency wrote, calling for a ceasefire.

This is an astonishing proportion of school buildings in Gaza, and is emblematic of Israel’s campaign to destroy all sense of structure and community for Palestinian children — in addition to blowing off their limbs, orphaning them, and killing them through bombs, bullets, disease and