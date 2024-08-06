Top Israeli Official: “Morally Justified” to Starve 2 Million to Death in Gaza

This is the Israeli government’s mindset. I don’t think there is anything else to say.

Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich is pictured outside Damascus gate in Jerusalem on June 5, 2024.

Credit: Eyal Warshavsky / Sopa Images / Lightrocket / Getty

A top Israeli official suggested on Monday that he believes it is “morally justified” for Israel to wipe out Gaza’s population through famine and starvation, in chilling statements that pro-Palestine advocates say openly indicate genocidal intent.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the far right Israel Hayom newspaper, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich complained about having to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying that international norms are stopping Israel from taking what he claims is the “moral” path of starving 2 million Palestinians to death.

“We are bringing in aid because there is no choice,” Smotrich said, Israeli outlets reported. “We can’t, in the current global reality, manage a war. Nobody will let us cause 2 million civilians to die of hunger even though it might be justified and moral until our hostages are returned.”

“Humanitarian in exchange for humanitarian is morally justified, but what can […]