‘The money was critical’: Forbes report shows staggering amount Trump earned as president

Saturday I covered the $10 million dollar bribe the dictator of Egypt gave to criminal Trump in the form of 200 pounds of $100 bills (the image sticks in my mind) which resulted in a significant change in U.S. policy toward Egypt, and hundreds of millions of dollars of aid. But that is just a part of the the massive criminality ot Trump during his run for and term as President. Criminal Trump is the most dishonest and corrupt man to ever serve in the office of President. It amazes me that such a man would be considered for the Presidency for even a moment; he is like a cartoon figure. Yet, he is adored by the MAGAt voters who seem to accept and tolerate his vulgar dishonesty, which says a great deal about them personally.
Donald Trump’s refusal to give up his business when he entered the White House in 2016 ensured he earned more money as commander-in-chief than any other in U.S. history, a Forbes financial analysis revealed Monday.
Trump’s massive yet elusive earnings between 2016 and 2020 amounted to more than $250 million, according to Forbes’ analysis of his tax returns, bond filings and credit reports, writes senior editor Dan Alexander.
“For Trump, who earned even more before becoming president, the money was critical,” Alexander writes, “allowing him to service his debts, improve his properties, pay his kids and live like a king — all while governing the nation.”
Alexander breaks down the gains and losses of each of the four years Trump held residence in […]
Besides Agnew, Trump is clearly the biggest crook we’ve ever had in our history. Why do we have a Constitution when it’s not followed. We have an emoluments clause that prevents a president from receiving domestic or foreign money and he did both regularly!!!! Is is because it was not an actual law that nothing happened to him? Well, then we need a law—lots of them that were violations during his time in office—-you know, like an insurrection! He led one, he promoted one, he enjoyed one and NOTHING HAS HAPPENED TO HIM!!! We need to change a lot of laws—-like the fact that a president MUST show his previous tax returns from the previous 5 years; that a president must put his assets and anything business-wise into a trust during his time in office; that the president must show his bank accounts at the moment they are requested; that a president get a proper mental and physical exam by a reputable doctor; that a president has no immunity whatsoever while president if his acts are illegal; that a president cannot charge Secret Service for spending the night in one of his homes or country clubs; etc etc. He did all of these things and is still not in jail!