‘The money was critical’: Forbes report shows staggering amount Trump earned as president

Saturday I covered the $10 million dollar bribe the dictator of Egypt gave to criminal Trump in the form of 200 pounds of $100 bills (the image sticks in my mind) which resulted in a significant change in U.S. policy toward Egypt, and hundreds of millions of dollars of aid. But that is just a part of the the massive criminality ot Trump during his run for and term as President. Criminal Trump is the most dishonest and corrupt man to ever serve in the office of President. It amazes me that such a man would be considered for the Presidency for even a moment; he is like a cartoon figure. Yet, he is adored by the MAGAt voters who seem to accept and tolerate his vulgar dishonesty, which says a great deal about them personally.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears with his legal team Todd Blanche (L) ahead of the start of jury selection at Manhattan criminal court on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Credit: Jabin Botsford-Pool / Getty

Donald Trump’s refusal to give up his business when he entered the White House in 2016 ensured he earned more money as commander-in-chief than any other in U.S. history, a Forbes financial analysis revealed Monday.

Trump’s massive yet elusive earnings between 2016 and 2020 amounted to more than $250 million, according to Forbes’ analysis of his tax returns, bond filings and credit reports, writes senior editor Dan Alexander.

“For Trump, who earned even more before becoming president, the money was critical,” Alexander writes, “allowing him to service his debts, improve his properties, pay his kids and live like a king — all while governing the nation.”

