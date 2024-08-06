The Heritage Foundation Is Pushing a Nuclear Arms Race

This is the latest evil from The Heritage Foundation. Fascists liked the Cold War, it created the military-industrial industries President Eisenhower warned us about, and for a small group of fascists it was astonishingly profitable. The people who fund The Heritage Foundation would like another run down that profit street. Criminal Trump would be only to happy to help them make it happen.

Credit: AdobeStock

At a time when all three major nuclear powers are upgrading their nuclear arsenals, when Russian leader Vladimir Putin has threatened that there are circumstances in which he would consider using such weapons in Ukraine, and when the one remaining U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control agreement is hanging by a thread, the last thing the world needs is an accelerated nuclear arms race.

But someone forgot to tell the Heritage Foundation, which just issued a report that, if implemented, would spark a nuclear competition that would rival the worst days of the Cold War.

The Heritage report summarizes its proposed nuclear buildup as follows:

“These expansions will include a larger ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) force, additional warheads on America’s ground-based strategic deterrent, and a modest road-mobile variant of the ground-based strategic deterrent. In the immediate term, the United States will upload non-strategic nuclear warheads from the ready reserve stockpile to existing theater capabilities.”

Beyond its jargon-laced call for more nuclear weapons, the Heritage report makes the jaw dropping […]