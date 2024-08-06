Public Land Solar Plan Can Balance Energy and Conservation

Here is some more good news from the Biden administration about preparing the United States for reducing the dynamics creating climate change. It isn’t even being covered by most of the media, nor is much else about climate change. We’re having an election in which most of the news is about Criminal Trump’s lies and corruption.

The best locations for large-scale solar farms are flat areas with a high percentage of sunny, clear days and with straightforward access to transmission lines to ensure the solar power can move to the U.S. energy grid, according to the Department of Energy.

Credit: BLM Nevada / Flickr

Faced with growing urgency over the need to address climate change, coupled with technological advances that will enable solar energy development in more places, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is working to balance solar development and conservation in the U.S. West.

The BLM, which stewards more than 245 million acres across the country, announced in late 2022 that it would be updating its Western solar plan. The previous plan, completed in 2012, covered Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah. The current planning effort has been expanded to cover those six states plus Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. After conducting an extensive public scoping process, the BLM released a draft solar programmatic […]