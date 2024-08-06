Public Land Solar Plan Can Balance Energy and Conservation

Faced with growing urgency over the need to address climate change, coupled with technological advances that will enable solar energy development in more places, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is working to balance solar development and conservation in the U.S. West.
The BLM, which stewards more than 245 million acres across the country, announced in late 2022 that it would be updating its Western solar plan. The previous plan, completed in 2012, covered Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah. The current planning effort has been expanded to cover those six states plus Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. After conducting an extensive public scoping process, the BLM released a draft solar programmatic […]
Stephen, check out Kit Carson Electric in TAOS COUNTY, NM, where I live. Because of their investment in solar in our sunny county, we are now 100% powered by solar electricity during daytime. The battery issue is still to be solved.