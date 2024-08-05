Why thousands of Michigan votes likely won’t be counted in Tuesday’s primary

It is getting harder and harder to vote in the United States, either because of the MAGAt sabotage of the voting system, or because of the incompetent bureaucratic poor design of the ballets, as is happening in Michigan. We are a country that claims to be a democracy but the individual states, as this Michigan article describes, are not doing what they should to make democracy function properly.

A Michigan absentee ballot for the 2024 primary election. Under state law, if a voter selects candidates in different columns of the partisan section of the ballot, those votes will not be counted. Credit: Krishnan Anantharaman / Votebeat

Every other August in Michigan, thousands of votes are rejected because the voters didn’t pay attention to the directions on their primary ballot, or didn’t understand them.

The problem occurs when voters do something called “crossover voting,” where, intentionally or otherwise, they vote for candidates from different parties on the same ballot. In a general election, that would not be a problem. And in a presidential primary, it wouldn’t be possible.

But in the August primary elections — where candidates for federal- and state-level positions are selected — a crossover vote that doesn’t get caught by the voter means officials can’t count the votes on the partisan section of the ballot. And many voters, particularly if they vote absentee, will never know that their […]