Trump Cancels a Debate With Harris on ABC News and Pitches One With Fox News Instead

I told you criminal Trump would find a way to back out of a debate with Kamala Harris. He is afraid of her because unlike Biden she will call him a liar to his face. So he is trying to rerig a debate using the Fox propaganda network to conduct it, instead of ABC. He expects that Fox staff will only ask him softball questions, and will not challenge his lies. I think Harris is going to show up at the long scheduled ABC conducted debate, and give a talk on Trump’s cowardice and lies. It is going to be interesting to see how this plays out.

Criminal Trump speaking at a MAGAt rally. Credit: Intercept

Former President Donald J. Trump declared late on Friday that he was dropping out of an ABC News debate scheduled for Sept. 10 and presented a counterproposal to Vice President Kamala Harris, his presumptive opponent, to face off on Fox News six days earlier.

The change, which Mr. Trump announced on his social media site, Truth Social, raised objections from the Harris campaign and appeared to throw a potential showdown between the rivals into question.

A campaign official for Ms. Harris on Saturday accused Mr. Trump of scheming up the Fox News debate to distract from reneging on his commitment to the ABC debate. Mr. Trump had agreed to that debate in May, before President Biden dropped out of the race and before Mr. Biden’s calamitous performance in a CNN debate on June 27.

“Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out,” Michael […]