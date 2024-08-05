Oklahoma schools in revolt over Bible mandate

For over a decade the MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party has been trying to dismantle public education. In Project 2025 they go so far as to propose to eliminate the Department of Education. And in Red states like Oklahoma, as this article describes, MAGAt legislators and state officials as actively breaching the Founders fundamental firewall between church and state. As a result teachers are revolting, and many are just walking away from their careers. To give some context to this constant attempt by MAGAts to destroy public education, American children are the least literate and numerate children in the developed world, and there is a growing insufficiency of teachers in public schools, particularly in MAGAt-controlled states. This is going to have long-term generational consequences. Already 54% of Americans can’t read past 6th grade level, and 43% can’t read past 5th grade. Nor can they do fraction or percentage calculations. What does that mean? It means the United States is deliberately abandoning its ability to be a scientific world leader.

Oklahoma christofascist State School Superintendent Ryan Walters

Credit: The Oklahoman

Educators in Oklahoma are refusing a state order to incorporate the Bible into their lesson plans, setting up an inevitable showdown with the start of the school year just weeks away.

Ryan Walters, the state superintendent of public instruction, last week released guidelines to schools for how they should be integrating the Bible into classrooms, saying educators who are against the initiative “will comply, and I will use every means to make sure of it.”

The message from some schools in the state: Bring it on.

“I suspect that the first thing that will happen is he will target a specific school district or multiple school districts who he believes are not complying with his directive, those school districts will then have to make a choice as to whether to bend [to] his whim or to sue,” said Rob Miller, superintendent of Bixby Public Schools.

“And I can tell you that if Bixby was one of those schools that he selected to come after, we would file a lawsuit,” Miller told The Hill.

Walters’s guidance, which follows a […]